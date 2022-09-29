Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantest stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. 21,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

