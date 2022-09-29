AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About iHeartMedia

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

