AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Invests $145,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 248,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,167. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.