AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Mall Price Performance
AMLLF stock remained flat at 14.41 during midday trading on Thursday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of 13.88 and a 12 month high of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 14.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
AEON Mall Company Profile
AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.
