AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
MITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE MITT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
