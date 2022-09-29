AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

MITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 548,009 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MITT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

