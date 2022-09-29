AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,273 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,361. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

