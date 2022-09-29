AHL Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

