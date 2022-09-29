Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.