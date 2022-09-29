Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Rating)

Read More

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.