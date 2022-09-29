Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.22.
About Air New Zealand
