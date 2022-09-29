Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.20. 21,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.