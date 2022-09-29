AirNFTs Self Reported Market Cap Hits $412,290.61 (AIRT)

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. AirNFTs has a market capitalization of $412,290.61 and approximately $247.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirNFTs has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One AirNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AirNFTs (AIRT) is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany.

AirNFTs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. "

