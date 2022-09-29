Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) CFO Sells $28,976.92 in Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,400.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mark Elias Brant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, David Mark Elias Brant sold 5,454 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $17,398.26.

Airspan Networks Stock Performance

Shares of MIMO stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.47. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

