Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Aixtron shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

Aixtron Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Aixtron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

