Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 395,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,162. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

