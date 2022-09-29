Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 395,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,162. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
