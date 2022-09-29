Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.84

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 18035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AD.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The company has a market cap of C$667.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.97.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Dividend Announcement
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
