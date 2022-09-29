Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.84

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 18035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AD.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The company has a market cap of C$667.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.97.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Dividend Announcement

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

(Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.