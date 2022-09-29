Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $288.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $277.95 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

