Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

