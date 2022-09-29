Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at Eight Capital

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.62.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$183.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. Research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

