Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

