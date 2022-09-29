Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $139.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.86 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

