Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,270 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

