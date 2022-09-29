Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $10.66 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

