Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 43.4% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $982,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 187.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

