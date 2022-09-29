AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

