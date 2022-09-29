Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 9.7%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.32. 71,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,856,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,820 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

