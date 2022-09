AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Financial Comparison

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and AlloVir’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.71 $377.66 million ($8.23) -8.13 AlloVir $170,000.00 4,549.14 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -4,274.02% -27.40% -23.81% AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 7 9 0 2.56 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.81%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.94%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.