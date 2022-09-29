Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF remained flat at $21.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Altium has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

