American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

