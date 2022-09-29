American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,275 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

