American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $291.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $218.13 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.22.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.