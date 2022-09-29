AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

