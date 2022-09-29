Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $82.58

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

