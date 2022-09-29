Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $11.86

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $88,570.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,414 shares of company stock worth $434,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

