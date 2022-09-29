Analyzing CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBTX and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

CBTX has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CBTX pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBTX and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 4.94 $35.60 million $1.48 20.18 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 23.56% 6.60% 0.83% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBTX beats American Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services. It operates through 34 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

