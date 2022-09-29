Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Raised by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 4.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 801,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.8 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 61,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

