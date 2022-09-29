Anime Token (ANI) Trading Up 30.6% This Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $48,414.51 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.