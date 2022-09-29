Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 34247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $920.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.