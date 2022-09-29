Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

