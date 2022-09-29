AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.52 and last traded at $106.18. 806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793 in the last 90 days. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 142.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 896.2% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $9,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

