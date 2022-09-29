Applied Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 16,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,946. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

