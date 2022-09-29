Applied Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

