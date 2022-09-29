Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.