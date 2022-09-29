Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.52

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.52 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 265419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

