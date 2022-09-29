Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 118.9% in September

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.27. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.50.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

