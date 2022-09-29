Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 118.9% in September

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.27. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.50.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
