Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.21

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 268636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Argo Group International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

