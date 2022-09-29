Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,189,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.