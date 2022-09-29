Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,121. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

