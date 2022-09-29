Argyle Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.81. 146,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

