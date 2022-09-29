Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.65. 139,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

