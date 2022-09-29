Ark (ARK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,120,138 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.